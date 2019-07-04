A Chicago Cubs Double-A minor league affiliate deleted a tweet mocking former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and apologized after controvesy over a shoe featuring a Betsy Ross flag.

The shoe, Nike Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, was designed for Independence Day by Nike, and had a flag with 13 white stars and 13 alternating red and white stripes in a circle on the heel of the shoe.

Nike quickly pulled the shoe at the request of Kaepernick after he reportedly spoke out against the design.

The Cubs affilate, the Tennessee Smokies, then posted a tweet featuring four photos of the flag drawn into dirt around at second base at the team's home stadium with the caption "Hey @Kaepernick7 after a lot of thought, we have decided it's best to just do it. #America."

That tweet was deleted within hours after it had already been retweeted hundred of times and featured negative comments, blasting the club for the post.

Regarding one of our recent tweets regarding @Kaepernick7 and our field design for tonight's game, it was meant to be a light-hearted take on a current situation. We did not mean to offend anyone by it. If it did, we certainly apologize. — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 4, 2019

According to the Wall Street Journal, who first reported that Nike pulled the shoe, Kapernick expressed concern that the flag could be see as offensive because of its ties to slavery

Kaepernick has been out of football since the 2016 seasons after he began kneeling, instead of standing for the national anthem played before NFL games.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid sued the league, alleging collusion because of their political stances. That lawsuit was settled in February.