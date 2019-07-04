Cubs Affiliate Deletes Betsy Ross Flag Tweet, Apologizes For Mocking Colin Kaepernick

Chicago Cubs Double-A minor league affiliate apologizes, deletes a tweet mocking former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

By Scooby Axson
July 04, 2019

A Chicago Cubs Double-A minor league affiliate deleted a tweet mocking former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and apologized after controvesy over a shoe featuring a Betsy Ross flag.

The shoe, Nike Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, was designed for Independence Day by Nike, and had a flag with 13 white stars and 13 alternating red and white stripes in a circle on the heel of the shoe.

Nike quickly pulled the shoe at the request of Kaepernick after he reportedly spoke out against the design.

The Cubs affilate, the Tennessee Smokies, then posted a tweet featuring four photos of the flag drawn into dirt around at second base at the team's home stadium with the caption "Hey @Kaepernick7 after a lot of thought, we have decided it's best to just do it. #America."

That tweet was deleted within hours after it had already been retweeted hundred of times and featured negative comments, blasting the club for the post.

According to the Wall Street Journal, who first reported that Nike pulled the shoe, Kapernick expressed concern that the flag could be see as offensive because of its ties to slavery

Kaepernick has been out of football since the 2016 seasons after he began kneeling, instead of standing for the national anthem played before NFL games.

Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid sued the league, alleging collusion because of their political stances. That lawsuit was settled in February.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message