Madison Bumgarner Exits Game After Getting Drilled Above Left Elbow, X-Rays Negative

Madison Bumgarner was removed from the game after being drilled near his left elbow.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2019

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner was removed after two innings from Saturday night's game against the Cardinals after being drilled above his left elbow.

X-rays came back negative on Bumgarner, who departed with an elbow contusion.

Bumgarner was nailed near his left triceps by a 98.3-mph comebacker off the bat of Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez. Manager Bruce Bochy and trainer Dave Groeschner immediately visited Bumgarner on the mound, who convinced them that he was fine to remain in the game after throwing some warmup pitches.

Bumgarner's arm began swelling up right away as he finished the first inning. He returned to retire the Cardinals on nine pitches in a scoreless second inning. The lefty took the mound for the third inning, but Bochy and Groeschner quickly removed him. Sam Dyson entered the game to replace Bumgarner.

With the trade deadline approaching, it has been heavily speculated that the Giants will ship out Bumgarner this July. He reportedly provided San Francisco with an eight-team no-trade list earlier this season.

Bumgarner entered Saturday night's game with a 4.02 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 109.2 innings.

