Home Run Derby 2019: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

Find out how to watch the 2019 Home Run Derby on Monday, July 8.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 08, 2019

Major League Baseball's top sluggers will go head-to-head in this year's Home Run Derby in Cleveland on Monday night.

The 2019 event at Progressive Field will feature eight hitters facing off in a bracket-style format. Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will replace former No. 1 seed and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich and face eighth-seeded Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first round.

Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana, Alex Bregman, Josh Bell, Joc Pederson and Ronald Acuna Jr. are also featured in the lineup.

Bryce Harper, last year's winner, will not be participating in this year's event. Aaron Judge won the contest in 2017, while Giancarlo Stanton and Todd Frazier came out on top in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's event:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN on ESPN.com

