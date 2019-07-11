Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz underwent another surgery as he continues his recovery from a gunshot wound suffered last month.

The Red Sox announced the news on behalf of Ortiz's wife, Tiffany.

"Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound," the statement said.

"David is recovering well and is in good spirits. We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion show to David and to our entire family during this difficult time."

Ortiz, 43, was shot on June 9 while outside of a nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was airlifted to Boston where he continued to get treatment for his injuries.

Dominican authorities have said that Ortiz was not the intended target in the attack.

The alleged mastermind of the shooting, Victor Hugo Gomez, was arrested after the botched murder plot, which was meant as a hit on his cousin.

Ortiz retired after the 2016 season, after 20 seasons in the big leagues. He was a 10-time All-Star and led the Red Sox to three World Series champions in his 14 seasons in Boston.