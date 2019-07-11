MLB Rumors: Astros, Padres Among Teams Interested in Mets SP Noah Syndergaard

Stay up to date on the newest rumors and notes with the MLB trade deadline less than a month away. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 11, 2019

The MLB trade deadline looms as the next event on the baseball calendar following the All-Star Game on Tuesday, and the deadline could cause some major pieces to be moved throughout the league. 

The starting pitching market appears to be heating up in anticipation of the July 31 deadline. Mets starter Noah Syndergaard could be moved from the Big Apple, while the Giants could ship World Series hero Madison Bumgarner onto a contender. The moves made in July may swing the title race in October. 

Check out the latest crop of rumors below as we move toward the trade deadline on July 31. 

• Multiple teams have contacted the Mets about a trade for SP Noah Syndergaard, including the Astros and Padres. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Astros, Twins, Braves and Brewers are among the teams interested in Giants SP Madison Bumgarner. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• New York has talked to "at least a half-dozen teams" about a potential Syndergaard trade. (Tim Healey, Newsday)

• The Dodgers are monitoring the reliever market and could trade for Giants closer Will Smith. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Milwaukee is interested in both Syndergaard and Mets SP Zack Wheeler. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• It isn't "out of the question" for the Indians to consider trading SP Trevor Bauer. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

