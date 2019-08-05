As we approach the stretch run of the regular season, MLB gave us a preview of what October is going to look like. The league announced its full schedule of postseason games from the wild-card contests through the World Series.

The World Series will start on the same night as the NBA's regular season opening night.

Check out the slate of playoff games below.

Game times will be finalized at a later date.

Wild-Card Game Schedule

National League Wild-Card Game

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1

Broadcast: TBS

Time: TBD

American League Wild-Card Game

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

Broadcast: ESPN

Time: TBD

Division Series Schedule

The National League Division Series will be broadcast on TBS. The American League Division Series will air on FOX Sports 1 or MLB Network.

Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS A, Game 1 on TBS

NLDS, Game 2 on TBS

Friday, Oct. 4

NLDS A, Game 2 on TBS

NLDS B, Game 2 on TBS

ALDS A, Game 1 on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS B, Game 1 on FS1 or MLB Network

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS A, Game 2 on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS B, Game 2 on FS1 or MLB Network

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS A, Game 3 on TBS

NLDS B, Game 3 on TBS

Monday, Oct. 7

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS

ALDS A, Game 3 on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS B, Game 3 on FS1 or MLB Network

Tuesday, Oct. 8th

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) on FS1 or MLB Network

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) on FS1 or MLB Network

Wednesday, Oct. 9th

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10th

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) on FS1

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) on FS1

Championship Series Schedule

Friday, Oct, 11th

NLCS Game 1 on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12th

NLCS Game 2 on TBS

ALCS Game 1 on FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 13th

ALCS Game 2 on FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14th

NLCS Game 3 on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15th

ALCS Game 3 on FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 4 on TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16th

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS

ALCS Game 4 on FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 17th

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Friday, Oct. 18th

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19th

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20th

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Game 1 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Game 2 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX

Friday, Oct. 25th

Game 3 on FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26th

Game 4 on FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27th

Game 5 (if necessary) on FOX

Tuesday, Oct, 29th

Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)

Wednesday, Oct. 30th

Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)