The World Series will begin on Oct. 22 and will air on FOX.
As we approach the stretch run of the regular season, MLB gave us a preview of what October is going to look like. The league announced its full schedule of postseason games from the wild-card contests through the World Series.
The World Series will start on the same night as the NBA's regular season opening night.
Check out the slate of playoff games below.
Game times will be finalized at a later date.
Wild-Card Game Schedule
National League Wild-Card Game
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
Broadcast: TBS
Time: TBD
American League Wild-Card Game
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Broadcast: ESPN
Time: TBD
Division Series Schedule
The National League Division Series will be broadcast on TBS. The American League Division Series will air on FOX Sports 1 or MLB Network.
Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS A, Game 1 on TBS
NLDS, Game 2 on TBS
Friday, Oct. 4
NLDS A, Game 2 on TBS
NLDS B, Game 2 on TBS
ALDS A, Game 1 on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS B, Game 1 on FS1 or MLB Network
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2 on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS B, Game 2 on FS1 or MLB Network
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 3 on TBS
NLDS B, Game 3 on TBS
Monday, Oct. 7
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) on TBS
ALDS A, Game 3 on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS B, Game 3 on FS1 or MLB Network
Tuesday, Oct. 8th
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary) on FS1 or MLB Network
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary) on FS1 or MLB Network
Wednesday, Oct. 9th
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
Thursday, Oct. 10th
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary) on FS1
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary) on FS1
Championship Series Schedule
Friday, Oct, 11th
NLCS Game 1 on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 12th
NLCS Game 2 on TBS
ALCS Game 1 on FOX or FS1
Sunday, Oct. 13th
ALCS Game 2 on FOX or FS1
Monday, Oct. 14th
NLCS Game 3 on TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 15th
ALCS Game 3 on FOX or FS1
NLCS Game 4 on TBS
Wednesday, Oct. 16th
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary) on TBS
ALCS Game 4 on FOX or FS1
Thursday, Oct. 17th
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
Friday, Oct. 18th
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) on TBS
Saturday, Oct. 19th
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) on TBS
Sunday, Oct. 20th
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX or FS1
World Series Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Game 1 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Game 2 (Team with the better record will host) on FOX
Friday, Oct. 25th
Game 3 on FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26th
Game 4 on FOX
Sunday, Oct. 27th
Game 5 (if necessary) on FOX
Tuesday, Oct, 29th
Game 6 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)
Wednesday, Oct. 30th
Game 7 (if necessary) on FOX (Team with the better record will host)