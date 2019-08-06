Mariners infielder Tim Beckham was suspended 80 games on Tuesday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, the MLB announced.

Beckham tested positive for Stanozolol, a banned substance under the MLB's joint drug agreement with the Player's Union.

"I was given a product from a trusted source, who had advised me that it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted," Beckham said in a statement on Tuesday. "I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this position. I sincerely apologize to the Mariners' organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for this mistake."

The Major League Baseball Players Association is releasing the following statement on behalf of Tim Beckham: pic.twitter.com/lOVBtgkTgC — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) August 6, 2019

Beckham joined Seattle in 2019 after two years in Baltimore. He is slashing .237/.293/.461 through his first 88 games this season and has hit 15 homers with 47 RBIs.

The Mariners enter Tuesday night last in the American League West at 47–67. Seattle has not reached the postseason since 2001.