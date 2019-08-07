Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had to be held back in the dugout when it appeared he went after manager Brandon Hyde.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Orioles down 6–1. According to MLB.com's Joe Trezza, Davis got into what looked like an altercation with Hyde. MASN's Roch Kubatko reports Hyde said something to Davis while going down the tunnel and Davis came back at him. Video shows Davis being held back by coach Don Long and teammate Mark Trumbo.

Going out on a limb here... someone said something about Chris Davis’ EMBARRASSING contract pic.twitter.com/lBJi8MZgiQ — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) August 8, 2019

Davis was out of the game following the confrontation, and Jace Peterson pinch hit for him. Peterson then grounded out.

The Yankees have a 10–1 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning after breaking the record for most home runs against a team in one season. The Yankees broke the record with 49 homers in the fifth inning, before adding on another in the sixth inning.

Davis finished the night 0-for-1 with a strikeout.