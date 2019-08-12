MLB 2020 Schedule Released: Cubs Host Red Sox, Mike Trout to Play in Philadelphia

The Cubs and Cardinals will head to London in another schedule highlight for the 2020 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 12, 2019

The 2020 MLB schedule was released on Monday, with the first day of games scheduled for March 26. The regular season will end on September 27, but there will be plenty of marquee matchups on the schedule before the end of September. 

Here are some of the most notable schedule notes for the 2020 season:

  • London will host a rivalry series for the second-straight year as the Cubs and Cardinals battle on June 13 and June 14
  • The Cubs will host the Red Sox from July 19-21. Chicago will head to New York to face the Yankees on June 26-28. 
  • The Mets and Marlins will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a three-game Marlins' home series from April 28-30.
  • The Rangers will open its new stadium, Globe Life Field, on March 31.
  • Mike Trout and the Angels will travel to Philadelphia and face Bryce Harper and Phillies from July 17-19.
  • The Dodgers will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 14. 
  • The Yankees and White Sox will play at the Field of Dreams in Iowa on Aug. 13.

The MLB released the 2019 playoff schedule on Aug. 5. Wild Card games will be held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, with a potential Game 7 of the World Series slated for Oct. 30. 

