The 2020 MLB schedule was released on Monday, with the first day of games scheduled for March 26. The regular season will end on September 27, but there will be plenty of marquee matchups on the schedule before the end of September.

Here are some of the most notable schedule notes for the 2020 season:

London will host a rivalry series for the second-straight year as the Cubs and Cardinals battle on June 13 and June 14

The Cubs will host the Red Sox from July 19-21. Chicago will head to New York to face the Yankees on June 26-28.

The Mets and Marlins will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a three-game Marlins' home series from April 28-30.

The Rangers will open its new stadium, Globe Life Field, on March 31.

Mike Trout and the Angels will travel to Philadelphia and face Bryce Harper and Phillies from July 17-19.

The Dodgers will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 14.

The Yankees and White Sox will play at the Field of Dreams in Iowa on Aug. 13.

