Less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski following their 10-5 loss to the Yankees Sunday night, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the team plans have a group of executives, assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Brian O'Halloran and Zack Scott, lead its baseball-operations department.

Assistant GM Eddie Romero is going to be part of a group of executives taking over baseball operations with the Red Sox, including Brian O'Halloran and Zack Scott, a source tells ESPN. They are three of the top decision-makers with the Red Sox right now and will work together. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 9, 2019

The Red Sox are 76-67, sitting 17½ games behind the Yankees in the American League East and eight games back of the second AL wild-card spot.

Dombrowski, who was hired in 2015, had a contract that ran through 2020, according to Passan. He helped lead Boston to a 108-win season and five-game World Series win over the Dodgers in 2018.

He hired manager Alex Cora, orchestrated trades for Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel and signed J.D. Martinez and David Price.

Romero has worked 14 seasons with the Red Sox and was named assistant general manager in November. O'Halloran and Scott were also promoted to assistant GM roles in November.

The Yankees and Red Sox will finish up a four-game series Monday night at Fenway Park.