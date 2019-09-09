Report: Red Sox Fire President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski

Less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox reportedly fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski after Sunday night's loss.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

Less than a year after winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski following their 10-5 loss to the Yankees Sunday night, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to Passan, the team plans have a group of executives, assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Brian O'Halloran and Zack Scott, lead its baseball-operations department.

The Red Sox are 76-67, sitting 17½ games behind the Yankees in the American League East and eight games back of the second AL wild-card spot.

Dombrowski, who was hired in 2015, had a contract that ran through 2020, according to Passan. He helped lead Boston to a 108-win season and five-game World Series win over the Dodgers in 2018.

He hired manager Alex Cora, orchestrated trades for Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel and signed J.D. Martinez and David Price.

Romero has worked 14 seasons with the Red Sox and was named assistant general manager in November. O'Halloran and Scott were also promoted to assistant GM roles in November.

The Yankees and Red Sox will finish up a four-game series Monday night at Fenway Park.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message