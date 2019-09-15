Angels OF Mike Trout Set to Have Season-Ending Foot Surgery

Mike Trout will have season-ending surgery on his injured right foot next week.

By Scooby Axson
September 15, 2019

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will have season-ending surgery on his right foot this week, the team announced Sunday.

The team said that Trout tried to test out his foot before Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he continued to have pain.

Trout will have surgery to remove the Morton's neuroma in his right foot sometime this week.

Trout, an eight-time All Star, has missed the Angels' last six games with the injury.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Trout will have a two-week recovery period, and should be ready for spring training.

This season, Trout is hitting .291 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI and leads American League in home runs (45), walks (110), slugging (.645) and OPS (1.083).

The Angels began the day at 67–82 and will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

