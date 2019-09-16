Carl Yastrzemski's Grandson Mike to Make Fenway Park Debut

The Giants have a three-game series in Boston starting Tuesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 16, 2019

Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski will play on the same field his grandfather played on during his 23-year career when the Giants face the Red Sox this week at Fenway Park.

Yastrzemski, who is the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer and 1967 AL MVP Carl, got his first Big League action in late May. San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said Mike will play all three games of the series that starts Tuesday, according to Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

He is batting .265 for the season with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs.

"It's special with the history of the game and my grandfather there," Yastrzemski told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's going to be pretty emotional. I'll try to contain that and make it feel like a regular game."

Carl was an 18-time All-Star during his career and won the Triple Crown in his MVP season. Mike, who turned 29 last month, was originally drafted by the Red Sox back in 2009 but chose to attend Vanderbilt instead of starting his professional career.

