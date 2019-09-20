Yankees right-handed pitcher Domingo German will not pitch for the remainder of the 2019 season, including the postseason, as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association investigate a domestic violence case, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

German, 27, was placed on administrative leave after MLB learned of an incident on Tuesday morning. No police report was filed regarding the incident. The allegations regarding the incident were enough for the league to put him on seven-day leave until a conclusion is reached in the investigation.

The Yankees issued the following statement after the league announced the pitcher was being placed on leave:

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner’s Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

German is 18–4 for the Yankees on the season. He has posted a 4.03 ERA with 153 strikeouts in more than 143 innings. The Yankees clinched the American League East Division for the first time since 2012 on Thursday night. Manager Aaron Boone said the team was planning for the playoffs as though German would be unavailable.

German was replaced by right-handed pitcher Michael King on the active roster.