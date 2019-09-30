The Angels have fired manager Brad Ausmus after just one season on the job, ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Monday.

The move comes after earlier reports that Ausmus's status had been under consideration by the team's leadership, which was looking to take the Angels in a different direction.

Ausmus's firing clears the path for former Cubs manager Joe Maddon's potential return to Los Angeles, where he spent 30 years as a catcher, scout, coach and manager in the Angeles minor league system before working on the big-league coaching staff from 1994 through the 2005 season. Maddon and the Cubs parted ways on Sunday after five seasons and a World Series win in 2016.

ESPN's Jeff Passon reported on Monday that the Angels will likely land Maddon as Ausmus's replacement.

Ausmus, 50, just completed his first season on a three-year contract with the Angels. He led Los Angeles to a 72–90 record, finishing fourth in the AL West this year.

Ausmus managed the Tigers from 2014-17 and won the AL Central with a 90–72 record in his first season before failing to make the playoffs in his final three years with Detroit.