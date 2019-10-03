Mets Fire Mickey Callaway After Two Seasons as Manager

Callaway, a former Indians pitching coach, went 163-161 in two seasons at the helm.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 03, 2019

The Mets have fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons, the team announced on Thursday.

The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut. New York went 46–26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.

Callaway had one year remaining on his contract.

"We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work ethic and dedication over the last two seasons and I'm certain these characteristics will serve him well in his next opportunity," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. "A decision like this is never easy, however, we believe it is in the best interest of the franchise at this time."

The Mets went 163–161 under Callaway.

The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.

