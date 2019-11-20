Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane walked away from reporters during the MLB owners' meetings after telling them that he would answer questions "only about baseball," according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle and Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Crane walked into the hotel in Arlington, Texas and told reporters: "If you want to talk about baseball, I'll talk about baseball. What else do you want to talk about?" He added that he had no comment on any other issues before police officers escorted him away from the media scrum.

Major League Baseball is currently investigating claims that the Houston Astros stole signs during home games by using a camera that was positioned in the outfield. The Athletic was the first to report the sign-stealing with former pitcher Mike Fiers being among the anonymous sources that blew the whistle on the electronic sign stealing. The Astros won the 2017 World Series.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that no other team is being investigated at the moment. There is no timeline for the completion of MLB's investigation but Manfred hopes that it will be finished by next season.