Major League Baseball is investigating free agent pitcher Sam Dyson for domestic violence, according to The Athletic.

The investigation comes after Dyson's ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackburn, accused an unnamed person of domestic violence in two Instagram posts. The first came on her personal Instagram account and the second on the Instagram account she publishes in the name of her cat, Snuckles. The Athletic said it received confirmation from a source that Blackburn was writing about Dyson.

Sources told the website that MLB became aware of the situation this week and opened an investigation that will include interviewing Dyson in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dyson referenced being "bullied" in her post on her personal account.

"I’ve allowed my physical health, my emotional health, and my mental health to diminish to nothing. I’ve allowed more things to happen than I want to admit. I don’t know who this girl is right now because this hasn’t been me. I haven’t been me in so long. I’ve allowed myself to use the word “sorry” in every conversation whether I did something wrong or not. I’ve allowed myself to ignore red flags and bad in people because I loved them.

On Snuckles' account, she mentioned an incident of someone "hurling" something at the cat.

"Mom has put up with a lot and some people won't believe her and that's okay. This isn't about believing a person or situation. This is about safety at this point. Mom took me to grandmas for good because unlike my previous "safe space," GRANDMAS is a safe space. I don’t have to worry about getting hurt because of anger or control. I don’t have to be scared of yelling and things being hurled at mom and me."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here are Blackburn's posts from her personal account and Snuckles' account:

MLB has previously taken action when players have been accused of domestic violence on social media. The league suspended former major league catcher Derrek Norris on Sept. 1, 2017, for the rest of the season after his ex-fiancée, Kristen Eck, accused him of physical abuse on Instagram and on her blog.

In October 2018, MLB suspended Cubs shortstop Addison Russell for 40 games following an investigation. His ex-wife, Melissa Reidy, released a blog post the month before detailing a history of physical and emotional abuse.

Dyson, 31, pitched in 61 games during 2019. He started the season with the Giants before being traded to the Twins on July 31.