Report: Red Sox to Tender Jackie Bradley Jr. Contract for 2020
The Boston Red Sox will reportedly tender a 2020 contract to outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ahead of Monday's 8 p.m. deadline for teams to decide whether players will be considered non-tendered and become free agents. The news of Bradley Jr.'s contract was first reported by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Bradley Jr. is expected to make about $11 in the final year of arbitration. His name has been floated as a possible trade candidate after a season in which he hit .225 with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal mentioned The Chicago Cubs as a possibility for Bradley since he was part of Theo Epstein's final draft class in 2011 and once considered him as a replacement for Dexter Fowler after the 2015 season. Other teams that could need outfield assistance include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians and New York Mets.