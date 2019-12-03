Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Hot Stove is quickly heating up with next week's Winter Meetings in San Diego approaching.

While a few transactions have already gone down, like the Rangers signing pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Padres trading for second baseman Jurickson Profar, there's still plenty of action to come.

Several free-agent pitchers are on the market and expected to sign lucrative deals this offseason. Which team will be able to lock them down? Here are the latest MLB rumors and news:

