MLB Rumors: Yankees to Meet With Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg
The Hot Stove is quickly heating up with next week's Winter Meetings in San Diego approaching.
While a few transactions have already gone down, like the Rangers signing pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Padres trading for second baseman Jurickson Profar, there's still plenty of action to come.
Several free-agent pitchers are on the market and expected to sign lucrative deals this offseason. Which team will be able to lock them down? Here are the latest MLB rumors and news:
- Free-agent starter Zack Wheeler has received at least one $100 million offer and is expected to sign a five-year deal greater than that. The White Sox, Twins, Reds, Rangers and Blue Jays are among the clubs pursuing Wheeler. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- The Yankees will meet with free-agent starters Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole in California over the next two days. Other teams have already met with the pitchers or will meet with them. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- Stephen Strasburg, a San Diego native, is expected to draw interest from the Padres. The Nationals have more confidence in re-signing Strasburg than third baseman Anthony Rendon. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- The Cubs are still pursuing outfielder Nick Castellanos, who they acquired at last season's trade deadline. Chicago has a crowded outfield, but Castellanos hit .321/.356/.646 in 51 games with the Cubs after being acquired. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)