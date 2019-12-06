MLB Rumors: Nationals Can't Keep Both Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon

All eyes are on the Nationals this offseason with two of their stars, starter Stephen Strasburg and third baseman Anthony Rendon, on the free-agent market.

Although both players have spent their entire careers with Washington, owner Mark Lerner is already planning to move on without one of them.

"We really can only afford to have one of those two guys," Lerner told NBC Sports Washington. "They're huge numbers. We already have a really large payroll to begin with."

Lerner said the club has made offers to both Strasburg and Rendon but he realizes they could sign elsewhere.

"We can give them a great offer, which we've done to both of those players," he said. "They're great people. We'd be delighted if they stay. But it's not up to us; it's up to them. That's why they call it free agency."

The Nationals ended last season with a payroll close to $228 million.

Rumors continue to heat up over free-agent starter Gerrit Cole's future. The Yankees are reportedly pursuing both Cole and Strasburg. Will either one of them sign a deal before the Winter Meetings start next week in San Diego?

