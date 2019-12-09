Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals and starter Stephen Strasburg have agreed to a seven-year, $245 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman was first to report on the deal. Strasburg's contract will give him the highest average annual value for a pitcher in MLB history, eclipsing Astros starter Zack Greinke.

In November, Strasburg opted out of his contract with Washington to become a free agent. He decided to forego the remaining four years and $100 million left on the seven-year, $175 million deal he signed before the 2017 campaign and became the second-most coveted starting pitcher on the free-agent market this winter behind Gerrit Cole. The Yankees and Padres were also reportedly interested in signing Strasburg this offseason.

In the 2019 regular season, Strasburg led the National League in wins (18) and innings pitched (209), and ranked second with 251 strikeouts, fifth in WHIP (1.038) and 10th in ERA (3.32). In six postseason appearances (five starts) last October, Strasburg went 5–0 with a 1.98 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings, and the Nats won each of the six games he pitched. He was named the World Series MVP after helping Washington win its first championship in franchise history.

Strasburg, ranked third on Sports Illustrated's list of top 50 free agents, has spent all 10 seasons of his major-league career with the Nationals. Washington drafted him with the top overall pick in 2009 out of San Diego State University.