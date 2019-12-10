David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman was the first to report on the deal.

Gregorius will reunite with former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who the Phillies hired earlier this offseason. With Gregorius joining Philadelphia's roster, the team could potentially move Jean Segura to second base and play Scott Kingery at third. The Phillies have been rumored to be interested in free-agent third basemen Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rendon, but signing Gregorius might take them out of the running for another infielder.

In 82 games last season, Gregorius hit .238 with 61 RBI and 16 home runs. He missed a significant portion of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Gregorius underwent surgery in October 2018 after suffering the injury in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox.

Gregorius spent the past five seasons with the Yankees and took over at shortstop in 2015 after Derek Jeter retired. New York declined to offer Gregorius a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer earlier this offseason.