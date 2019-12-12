MLB Rumors: Are the Rangers Still Pursuing Josh Donaldson?
The Winter Meetings are wrapping up after a busy week which saw top free agents like starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and third baseman Anthony Rendon sign huge deals.
Despite all of this week's action, the Hot Stove isn't cooling down anytime soon. Teams still have lots of decisions to make to build their rosters for 2020, and many free agents remain on the market.
Check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- The Rangers are "likely out" of discussions with free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson. The price Donaldson is asking for "has exceeded the Rangers' comfort level." Also, Texas would prefer a two-year deal, while Donaldson wants a four-year contract. (Levi Weaver, The Athletic)
- Free-agent pitcher Rick Porcello and the Mets have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner and the Yankees have agreed to a one-year, $12.5 million with a second-year option worth $20 million. (George King, New York Post)
- The Mets have spoken to the Astros about shortstop Carlos Correa but nothing is imminent. (Andy Martino, SNY)
- The Rockies are "willing to consider offers" for star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with Colorado before the start of the 2019 season. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)