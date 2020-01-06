Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hot Stove has cooled down in the new year after a busy December.

However, free agents like Nick Castellanos, Josh Donaldson and Marcell Ozuna remain on the market. Castellanos reportedly met with the Rangers recently, and the club appears to be one of the teams likely to sign the outfielder, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The Cubs acquired Castellanos just before the trade deadline last season and could potentially ship out star third baseman Kris Bryant this offseason.

While we wait for the Hot Stove to heat back up, check out the latest news and rumors around baseball:

The Nationals are finalizing a two-year deal with reliever Daniel Hudson. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

The Cubs' asking price for Kris Bryant is too high and they "want nearly ready Major League talent at the level of a Gleyber Torres type or close," a former general manager told David Kaplan. The former GM predicts a team would not be willing to give up that type of package of players for Bryant. (David Kaplan, NBC Sports Chicago)

The Angels are interested in trading for Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger, although they have not had active discussions in recent days. Talks slowed down after Cleveland initially asked for Angels outfield prospect Jo Adell, who is ranked No. 5 overall on MLB Pipeline. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)