Nationals pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died at age 23, the team confirmed Monday.

"The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura," the club said in a statement. "He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief."

According to Dominican baseball reporter Héctor Gómez, Segura died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night in Barahona, Dominican Republic.

The Nationals signed Segura to a minor league contract in July 2017 as a free agent. The reliever spent the 2019 season with the Auburn Doubledays, Washington's affiliate in the Short-A New York-Penn League. In 17 games, Segura recorded a 3.21 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched.