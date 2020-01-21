The Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a resolution to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Astros and Red Sox of the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles and award them to the Dodgers, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Council members Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz introduced the resolution, which called for MLB to remove both clubs' championship titles "in addition to the penalties already imposed."

The resolution comes a little over a week after commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report detailing the Astros' illegal use of technology to steal opponents's signs throughout the 2017 regular season and postseason. Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2020 World Series, and both were subsequently fired by team owner Jim Crane. Houston was also fined $5 million and forced to forfeit first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021.

The Red Sox and Mets later parted ways with managers Alex Cora and Carlos Beltrán after they were named in the report. Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, while Beltrán was a member of their World Series–winning roster.

MLB is also investigating the Red Sox after they were accused of using technology to steal signs in 2018. The league is expected to announce its findings in the near future.

The Dodgers faced the Astros and Red Sox in back-to-back World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles fell to Houston in seven games and to Boston in five. The Dodgers last won the Commissioner's Trophy in 1988.

Although MLB asked teams not to comment about sign-stealing, several players have spoken up on social media, including Dodgers rightfielder Cody Bellinger and pitcher Alex Wood.