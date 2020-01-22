The Braves signed outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million contract on Tuesday, Atlanta announced. The two-time All-Star played the last two seasons in St. Louis after five seasons in Miami.

Ozuna hit 29 home runs and drove in 89 RBI in 2019. He posted a .779 OPS in two seasons with the Cardinals, adding a combined 52 doubles.

Atlanta adds Ozuna after winning back-to-back National League East titles in 2018 and 2019. The Braves will put the 29-year-old in the outfield alongside 22-year-old phenom Ronald Acuna and either Nick Markakis or Ender Inciarte. Acuna and Co. were knocked out of the playoffs in the NLDS in each of the last two seasons.

Ozuna posted his best season in 2017 before joining the Cardinals. He bashed 37 homers for the Marlins while driving in 124 runs, finishing 15th in the NL MVP vote.