Free-agent right fielder Nick Castellanos and the Reds have agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans was first to report the agreement.

Castellanos was the top free agent remaining on the market and joins a Cincinnati club that has been active this offseason. The Reds have already signed infielder Mike Moustakas, pitcher Wade Miley and outfielder Shogo Akiyama from Japan.

In 2019, Castellanos hit .289/.337/.525 with 27 home runs and a league-leading 58 doubles with the Tigers and Cubs. He spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Tigers, who selected him in the 2010 amateur draft.

Chicago acquired Castellanos just before last season's July trade deadline, where he quickly bolstered the Cubs' lineup. His batting average jumped from .273 to .321 and he crushed 16 homers during 51 games with Chicago. The Cubs were rumored to be interested in bringing back Castellanos this offseason, but a deal didn't materialize.