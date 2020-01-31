Curtis Granderson Retires After 16 Seasons

Curtis Granderson is hanging up his spikes after 16 seasons in the majors.

The veteran outfielder announced his retirement on Twitter on Friday morning.

"As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started," Granderson said. "I look forward to continuing my work helping to diversify the sport, paving the way for young kids to learn and grow."

Granderson played for seven teams during his career after the Tigers drafted him in 2002. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Detroit before the Yankees acquired him ahead of the 2010 season. During his four years with the Yankees, Granderson earned two of his three All-Star nods and won the 2011 American League Silver Slugger Award in center field.

He retires as a .249 lifetime hitter with 344 home runs and 937 RBI.

Granderson embraced a leadership role late in his career as he bounced around from the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Brewers and Marlins after four seasons with the Mets. Known for his sunny disposition, his charity work through his Grand Kids Foundation and contributions to his hometown Chicago have defined his work off the field.

"Thank you–to the MLB, MLBPA, my teammates and coaches, front office staff, members of the media, partners, and the fans–for the ride of a lifetime," he said.

"This journey would not be made possible without those who came before me, breaking barriers to allow a young Curtis Granderson to live out his dream. It's been an honor to wear my socks high."