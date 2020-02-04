Phillies to Retire Roy Halladay's Jersey on the 10-Year Anniversary of His Perfect Game

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire pitcher Roy Halladay's No. 34 jersey before a home game on May 29th, which will mark the 10th anniversary of his perfect game.

On May 29, 2010, Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history against the Marlins.

“Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a release. “His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame. We are honored to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies.”

Halladay was a two-time Cy Young Award winner and died in a small plane crash in Florida in 2017. An autopsy later determined he died from blunt force trauma with drowning when his personal plane plunged into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. His body was found in the wreckage. He was 40 years old.

Halladay was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

This year's game on May 29th will be against the Washington Nationals and is set to start at 7:05 p.m.