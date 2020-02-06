The Dodgers have signed infielder Max Muncy to a three-year, $26 million extension, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal also includes a $13 million option for a fourth year or a $1.5 million buyout. Rosenthal notes the contract buys out Muncy's arbitration years and possibly one free-agent year.

Last season, Muncy hit .251/.374/.515 with 35 home runs and 98 RBI and earned his first All-Star nod.

Muncy was drafted by the Athletics in 2012 and played with the club in 2015 and 2016 before signing a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in 2017. Los Angeles called him up in April 2018 while infielders Justin Turner and Logan Forsythe were dealing with injuries. Muncy had an incredible 2018 season and remained an integral part of the Dodgers' lineup after hitting .263 with 35 home runs and 79 RBI.

The Dodgers have been busy this week after reportedly acquiring Red Sox rightfielder Mookie Betts in a three-team trade. Los Angeles is set to Red Sox receive starting pitcher David Price as well and send outfielder Alex Verdugo to Boston. Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol is also reportedly headed to the Red Sox, while starter Kenta Maeda will go to Minnesota as part of the deal.

However, the trade has reportedly hit a snag after the Red Sox raised medical concerns about Graterol during his physical, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The three teams "remain confident" the trade will be completed, reported Passan. A different prospect could be sent to Boston, or the Red Sox could reduce the money they are paying Los Angeles to cover part of Price's $96 million contract.