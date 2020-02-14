Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger will undergo surgery on his left knee after partially tearing his meniscus, the team announced Friday.

The team said a timetable for Clevinger's return is still to be determined.

Cleveland Baseball Insider had penciled Clevinger into the Indians rotation alongside Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale. Clevinger's injury opens the door for Adam Plutko or Jefry Rodriguez to potentially claim a spot in the rotation.

In 2019, despite a back injury that cost him more than three months of the season, Clevinger posted a 13-4 record, with a 2.71 ERA, 1.056 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts in 126 innings pitched.

The Indians traded two-time AL Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber this off-season to the Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase.