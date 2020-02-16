Tony Fernandez, the Blue Jays' All-Star shortstop and 1993 World Series champion, died Saturday after suffering a stroke while battling kidney issues. He was 57.

Fernandez had dealt with polycystic kidney disease since 2017, and had been in critical condition since suffering a stroke earlier this month.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are deeply saddened by the passing of Tony Fernandez today, one of our club’s most celebrated and respected players," the team said in a statement. "Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team. His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with the Fernandez family during this time.”

Toronto first signed him as a teenager out of the Dominican Republic. Fernandez spent parts of 12 seasons with the Blue Jays over his 17-year Major League career. He won four straight Gold Glove Awards and made five All-Star appearances.

He also played for the Padres, Mets, Reds, Yankees, Indians and Brewers. He helped the Indians reach the World Series in 1997.

Fernandez finished with 2,276 hits, 246 stolen bases and a .288 batting average.