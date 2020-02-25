Brett Gardner was granted a restraining order Tuesday against an obsessed fan who has "harassed and menaced" Gardner and his family since 2015, the 36-year-old centerfielder said in court documents requesting the order.

Gina Devasahayam, 46, claims that Gardner sends her suggestive signals from the baseball diamond.

“The photo of him is where he has a ball in his hand and he’s scratching it," Devasahayam told the New York Post. "You know, balling means having sex and scratching also is sexual. That’s how you can interpret it.”

The two have never met.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Eddie McShan ultimately concluded that "the possibility of injury" and the fact that Devasahayam “could be a danger to Gardner and his family" was sufficient grounds to issue the restraining order.

The order would force Devasahayam to stay at least 500 feet away from Gardner, his family, Yankee Stadium and every other MLB park.

Devasahayam will have until Thursday to present counterevidence. While maintaining her side of the story to reporters outside of a Bronx courthouse on Tuesday, she claimed that Gardner's wife "copies" her.

“I have seen his wife on social media,” she told the Post. “She copies me. She copies how I dress, she copies my poses. She’s aware of it. It’s like I serve as his mistress and she’s his wife.”