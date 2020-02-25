New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino will have Tommy John surgery after dealing with forearm soreness last week, general manager Brian Cashman announced Tuesday.

Cashman said two doctors confirmed Severino should have the surgery, and the right-hander agreed to have the operation as soon as possible. Severino's next move is to decide when to have the surgery and choose which doctor will perform it.

New York sent Severino to have a battery of tests after he started experiencing forearm soreness again last week. Severino flew to New York on Sunday to start three days of tests at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. Despite his arm appearing healthy this offseason, he started feeling the soreness again while throwing changeups at spring training.

Severino missed five months last season due to an issue with an inflamed rotator cuff. He later dealt with a lat injury while rehabbing his rotator cuff. The 26-year-old returned last season for three games in September before starting twice against the Astros in the American League Championship Series.

