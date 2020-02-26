Giancarlo Stanton Strains Calf, Status For Opening Day Uncertain

Giancarlo Stanton has suffered a Grade 1 strain in his calf, putting his status for Opening Day into jeopardy.

Manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton would be "down a bit" and that the team is "up against it" with regard to getting the slugger ready for the Yankees' season opener.

A Grade 1 strain is the least severe range of strains one can suffer and involves "mild damage to individual muscle fibers (less than 5% of fibers) that causes minimal loss of strength and motion," according to the Hospital of Special Surgery.

Stanton played in just 18 games last season after suffering a series of injuries. He was on the roster for the Yankees' playoff push—playing five games and the entire ALDS—but was in the lineup for just two games in New York's eventual ALCS loss to the Astros in six games.