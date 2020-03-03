Angels outfielder Mike Trout announced on Monday that he and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child in August.

Trout shared a video on Twitter, which included the three-time MVP being told Jessica is pregnant. The Trouts will be having a baby boy, who could snag his first MVP sometime in the 2040s.

"Baby Trout due August 2020!!" Los Angeles's star tweeted on Monday. "I don’t even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!"

Trout continued his historic career in 2019, snagging a top-five finish in the American League MVP for the eighth consecutive year. Trout led the AL in OBP, slugging and OPS last year, bashing 45 homers while driving in 104 RBI.

Perhaps Trout can add a second career playoff appearance in addition to a baby boy in 2020. The Angels signed third baseman Anthony Rendon in December as they look to end a five-year playoff drought.