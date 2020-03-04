Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer met with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after he offered to meet with any player about the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Manfred said that he would be willing to engage in "civil discourse" with the players who still have questions about the league's investigation into the Astros. Bauer called the Astros "hypocrites" and "cheaters" earlier in Spring Training.

"I’ve been publicly critical of Rob Manfred before, but I have to give him props," Bauer wrote on Twitter. "He said he’d meet with any players who had further questions and he was a man of his word this morning. We had a very productive meeting about a wide range of topics."

Bauer has been very vocal about Mandred in the past. Most recently, he criticized Major League Baseball's media company, MLB Advanced Media, for stunting the sport's growth by controlling a majority of the multimedia content for the league.

"As the commissioner, figure it out man," Bauer said in a video from Momentum. "How are we supposed to get them interested in the game when they can’t even see the damn game? And on top of that, they can't even go to Twitter, where all the young people hang out."

"It’s the least marketable because you make stupid decisions about how you market the players," he added.

Bauer also took to Twitter to rip Manfred for a proposed change to the playoffs, where top seeds would have an extended break and some teams would get to choose who they will play.

"No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred," Bauer tweeted. "Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke."