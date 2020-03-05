Third baseman Yoan Moncada has agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension with the White Sox, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal includes a club option and would potentially buy out two of his free-agent years. If Chicago exercises the option, it can bring the deal's total to $90 million, reports Rosenthal.

Last season, Moncada had a breakout year, hitting .315/.367/.548 with 25 home runs and 79 RBIs while transitioning to playing third.

With an extension, he'd join a group of players in recent years that the White Sox have locked down long-term. Their core of young players signed to major deals include left fielder Eloy Jimenez, center fielder Luis Robert, shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Aaron Bummer.

Last season, the White Sox went 72–89 and finished in third place in the American League Central.