Former Astros pitcher Collin McHugh wishes he did more to speak out against the Astros' sign-stealing scandal when he was a member of the team.

"You've got to be willing to stick up for what you believe in and what you believe is right and what you believe is wrong," McHugh said Friday, per ESPN. "And I think a lot of the guys on that team, including myself, are looking back now and wishing we had been as brave in the moment as we thought we were beforehand."

In January, MLB released a report detailing how Houston electronically stole opponents' signs and indicated incoming pitches to batters with a trash can-banging scheme in 2017.

McHugh, who pitched for the Astros from 2014-19, signed a one-year, $600,000 deal with the Red Sox on Thursday. On Friday, he discussed Houston's 2017 season during a press conference. That season he logged only 12 regular-season starts and two postseason games while dealing with arm injuries.

McHugh said he understands why players around the league are angry at the Astros and feels bad for opposing pitchers who faced Houston's lineup. As a team competing in the American League, Astros pitchers didn't benefit from the scheme in the batter's box.

"Looking back, I don't know what we could have done as pitchers," McHugh said. "It wasn't really our territory. Maybe we could've gotten together and somehow tried to stop it. Yeah, it was tough watching that. You feel for guys out there who are working their tails off, whether they're on your team or against you."

McHugh isn't the only former Astros pitcher to express remorse for not speaking out against the cheating operation. Charlie Morton, now a starter for the Rays, said he was also aware of the trash can banging.

"Personally, I regret not doing more to stop it. I don't know what that would have entailed," Morton said. "I think the actions would have been somewhat extreme to stop it."