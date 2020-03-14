Tracking Which MLB Teams, Players Are Helping to Pay Stadium Workers
MLB teams and players are stepping up to assist stadium employees that are not able to work during the season's delay.
The league announced on Thursday that the remaining Spring Training games were canceled and the start of the regular season is delayed at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move came alongside suspensions and cancelations among all major sports.
In the face of the pandemic, teams and athletes have pledged money to help compensate the non-salaried employees that will not be able to earn a paycheck during the delays. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was the first to say he would help, and the Cavaliers' Kevin Love soon followed with a $100,000 donation.
MLB teams and players have joined the NBA in the initiative. Here's a look at how they're helping to compensate arena employees:
- Astros: Houston outfielder George Springer is donating $100,000 to employees at Minute Maid Park who have been impacted by game cancelations, according to Fox 26's Mark Berman. Third baseman Alex Bregman is also donating 1,000 quarantine food kits to children in Houston. Each kit provides 28 free lunches per student.
- Reds: Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer started a fundraiser to assist game day staff with a goal of $1 million. He is also organizing a "sandlot"-style pickup game in Arizona with MLB and MiLB players to provide an escape for fans.
- Tigers: Ilitch Holdings announced on Friday that Detroit is setting up a $1 million fund to cover a month's wages for part-time and event staff, including those impacted by the canceled Spring Training games.