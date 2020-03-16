MLB Pushes Season Back Further After CDC Recommendation

MLB is in talks to suspend play further after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that gatherings of more than 50 people be postponed or canceled for eight weeks.

The league had previously suspended play starting March 12, canceling spring training and the first two weeks of the season. There was no specific indication in Monday's statement as to how long MLB intends to postpone play.

The widespread cancelation and postponement of American sports started in earnest after the Jazz's Rudy Gobert contracted COVID-19, prompting the NBA to suspend its season indefinitely. Following that announcement, the NHL suspended play indefinitely, MLB made its aforementioned decision and March Madness was canceled.

The NBA has since said its suspension would last at least 30 days, and that there is a distinct possibility the halt in play could last until June—or worse, the entire season canceled altogether.

MLB's statement comes a day after a Yankees minor leaguer contracted coronavirus, becoming the first known case throughout baseball. The team told all of its minor leaguers to self-quarantine for the next two weeks. The player in question had no known contact with anyone on the major league team.

COVID-19 has now spread to 140 countries, infecting at least 173,800 people and killing at least 7,281 people. In the U.S., about 3,927 people have been sickened, with 68 deaths.