Tracking Which NBA Teams, Players Are Helping to Pay Arena Workers
Shortly after the NBA suspended play on Wednesday, Mavericks owner Marc Cuban said that he would set up a payment plan for his stadium's hourly workers, an initiative that has been co-opted throughout the sports world.
The NBA was the first major American sports league to suspend their season, doing so on Wednesday evening after Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Gobert's Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell also reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
In the sports world, numerous leagues have postponed their season or suspended operations.
Here's a look at how different NBA players and teams are helping to compensate their arena employees:
- Hawks: Hawks owner Tony Ressler announced Thursday that he would implement a plan to make sure employees of State Farm Arena were paid. "We are indeed and feel strongly it's both the right thing to and good business," Ressler said via email.
- Nets: Nets owner Joe Tsai retweeted a message by guard Spencer Dinwiddie, which called on the team to "take care of the non salary arena staff." "Hear hear we’re working on a plan!" Tsai said.
- Cavaliers: Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pledged a donation of $100,000 on Thursday to help team support staff and employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs said they are working on a plan to compensate "event staff and hourly workforce."
- Mavericks: Mark Cuban announced Wednesday that he would set up a payment plan for his stadium's hourly workers. The team issued their plan on Friday evening.
- Lakers & Clippers: Along with the Kings, the teams that play in Staples Center are working on a joint-plan to compensate the hundreds of part-time and contract workers that typically staff games, per Kyle Goon of the O.C. Register.
- Pacers: Pacers owner Herb Simon has given financial aid to the the part-time workers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, according to The Athletic's Bob Kravitz.
- 76ers: The hourly workers at Wells Fargo Center will be compensated during the NBA's hiatus, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
- Wizards: Owner Ted Leonsis told Capital One Arena workers that they will be paid through March 31 for any Wizards or Capitals games they were scheduled to work, according to The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir.
- Bucks: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said on Friday he will donate $100,000 to the staff at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks said they would match Antetokounmpo's donation.
- Pistons: Pistons forward Blake Griffin pledged $100,000 to his home arena's staff on Friday, according to Rod Beard of the Detroit News.
- Pelicans: On Friday, Zion Williamson pledged to pay the salaries of the Smoothie King Center employees for the next 30 days.
- Warriors: Owner Joe Lacob told the San Francisco Chronicle Friday he is working on a plan to help out-of-work support staff. The Warriors announced Friday that the organization has pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation.
- Raptors: The group that owns the Raptors and other pro sports teams in Toronto, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, says it's trying to help 4,000 workers in the city, per the Associated Press.
- Rockets: Team CEO Tad Brown told the Houston Chronicle on Friday that the organization is working on a plan to help compensate Toyota Center employees.
- Grizzlies: Robert Pera and the team will be compensating all Grizzlies game night employees for any games missed through the end of the year, according to The Daily Memphian's Geoff Calkins.
- Knicks: MSG Co. workers are going to be paid in the short-term and the company is working on what their long-term plan will be, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.
- Kings: Sacramento will also continue paying employees during this time. In a statement, the team said, "All part-time, hourly Kings event team members will be compensated for the shifts they were previously scheduled to work in March.”
- Suns: Phoenix announced Friday night that all part-time employees of the team's arena will receive financial compensation for the six remaining scheduled Suns home games and concerts and shows that have been canceled in March.