MLB has canceled two London-based games between the Cubs and Cardinals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chicago and St. Louis were supposed to square off on June 13 and June 14 at London Stadium. The series would have marked the second straight year in which London Stadium hosted baseball, as the Yankees beat the Red Sox in back-to-back games on June 29 and June 30, 2019.

Major League Baseball previously canceled two 2020 series at a pair of alternative sites. An April series in Mexico City between the Diamondbacks and Padres has been canceled due to COVID-19, and a series between the Mets and Marlins in Puerto Rico was also canceled.

MLB suspended all operations indefinitely on March 12. No return date has been sent by the league.

There are more than 796,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 171 countries.