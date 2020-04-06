Tigers Great Al Kaline Dies at 85

Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline has died at 85 years old, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The cause of death was not shared by his family.

The outfielder, whose nickname was "Mr. Tiger," spent 22 seasons with the Tigers from 1953 to 1974. He was just 18 years old when he joined the Tigers out of high school. At 20, he won the batting title by hitting .340 during the 1955 season.

Kaline hit at least 20 home runs and .300 in nine seasons. He finished his career with 3,007 hits, 399 home runs and 1,582 RBIs to go along with his .297 career average. He won 10 Gold Glove awards and made 18 All-Star Game appearances.

Kaline was a member of the Tigers' 1968 World Series–winning team. He hit .379 with two home runs and eight RBIs in the seven-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kaline was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980 with 88% of the vote by baseball writers.

The Tigers have honored Kaline with a statue behind the left-center field fence at Comerica Park. His No. 6 jersey was retired by the team in 1980.

He served as a color commentator for the Tigers before joining the front office as a special assistant in 2002.