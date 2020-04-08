A nearly 100-year-old bat that Yankees legend Lou Gehrig used sold for $1,025,000 this past week, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

The bat, which per ESPN, had never been sold at auction before, was purchased by a private buyer after the initial auction.

Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auction in Dallas, told ESPN that the bat is significant as it was the one sent to manufactures to use as a model for any other bats produced for him.

"He sent this one back and said, 'Like the specs, I like the length, I like this weight, and I like how this bat was created in the factory,'" Ivy said. "So he sent it back, which is when they dated it on April 22, 1925, and said this is the bat I want you to use to create my future bats."

Robert Wilonsky of Heritage Auctions told The Athletic that this particular Gehrig bat was "Bat Zero" for the New York legend.

Gehrig, who played for the Yankees his entire 17-year Hall-of-Fame career, is a two-time MVP, seven-time All-Star and six-time World Series champion.

For collectors that missed out on the chance to buy Gehrig's bat, according to The Athletic, the bat that Babe Ruth used to hit his 52nd home run in 1921 will be up for auction soon.