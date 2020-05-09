Former Rockford Peaches pitcher Mary Pratt died this week at age 101, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League confirmed.

Pratt was the last known living Peaches player from its 1943 team, the year the league launched. The AAGPBL's success inspired the classic 1992 film A League of Their Own starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.

Pratt was born on Nov. 30, 1918, in Bridgeport, Conn., and moved to her father's hometown of Quincy, Mass., during her childhood. She fulfilled her dream of graduating from college when she finished her studies in physical education at Boston University in 1940. Pratt enjoyed a 48-year teaching career and was awarded advanced degrees from Boston University and the University of Massachusetts.

In June 1943, Pratt flew to Chicago to meet AAGPBL personnel after they contacted her about joining the league.

"I was met by Mr. Ken Sells, appointed by Mr. Philip Wrigley as President of the AAGPBL. I was escorted to Rockford and joined that team. That evening, Rockford was in the process of playing a league game at the 15th Ave. stadium," Pratt wrote on AAGPBL's website. "That was my introduction into the All-American and the start of five wonderful summers as a member of the league, 1943-47."

Pratt, a left-handed pitcher, played for five seasons with the Peaches and the Kenosha Comets. She later served on the AAGPBL Board of Directors from 1999-2000.