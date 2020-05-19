Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced the death of his wife, Noelia, on Monday.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote on Twitter. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

Noelia reportedly suffered a heart attack as she was awaiting surgery for a broken ankle, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Marte, 31, spent the first eight years of his career with the Pirates. He is a career .287 hitter, and he was an All-Star in 2016.