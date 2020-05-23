For fans looking to live like a baseball player for a day, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos can make that dream come true.

The Blue Wahoos, a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, listed their stadium in Pensacola, Fla., on Airbnb for guests to rent. The special package goes for $1,500 per night (plus fees) and accommodates up to 10 people. Visitors have full access to the team's clubhouse, batting cage and field.

According to the listing, "guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field!"

A bedroom connected to the clubhouse is furnished with four bunk beds and two queen-sized beds. It also includes two flat-screen TVs and a kitchenette with a fridge, freezer, coffee-maker and microwave, per the listing. A Blue Wahoos staff member will stay on-site to provide security and answer questions.

The team, co-owned by golfer Bubba Watson, has looked for ways to utilize its space with the baseball season suspended during the coronavirus pandemic. Pensacola hosted a local baseball tournament Saturday and has set up a disc golf course on the field for fans to enjoy on recent weekends. The Blue Wahoos plan to hold a movie and fireworks night on May 29.