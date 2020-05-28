The MLB Players Association is planning on sending its proposal to start the 2020 season to the league by the end of this week, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. While health and safety plans continue to be worked up, the union appears to be drawing a firm line in the sand on the issue of players taking additional salary cuts.

Passan reports that the MLBPA intends to include its financial terms in its proposal, and that the players "do not plan to make any salary concessions." His report comes on the heels of a statement from Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, who tweeted that there was "no reason to engage with MLB" further on salary reductions, and that other players have voiced similar opinions.

On Tuesday, MLB reportedly proposed pay cuts that would impact the league's highest-paid players more steeply. The league's framework would group players based on what their full-season salaries would be under a normal year, then cut a percentage of their prorated salaries based on 82 games. A player who would make the league minimum in a normal year ($563,500), for example, would make $285,228 in prorated salary, then would get 10% deducted under the league's proposal, leaving him with a $256,706 salary for 2020 (excluding any bonuses for the postseason).

The pay cuts increase as base salaries go up, as follows:

$563,501 to $1 million paid at 72.5%

$1,000,001 to $5 million paid at 50%

$5,000,001 to $10 million paid at 40%

$10,000,001 to $20 million paid at 30%

$20,000,001 and up paid at 20%

The league also offered to share more playoff revenue with the players, but the MLBPA was reportedly "very disappointed" with the proposal, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal.